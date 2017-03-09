Central opened the WIAA playoffs last Friday at Osceola. The Panthers were the more disciplined team and that led to them pulling away in the second half for a 54-44 win over the Chieftains.

Friday’s win moved the Panthers into the regional final against top-seeded Prescott. The Cardinals are led by seven-footer Owen Hamilton and a bevy of talented guards. The Panthers put up quite a battle but saw their season come to an end in an 83-68 loss. The Panthers finish the season with a 12-12 record.

Central and Osceola tied for second place in the Middle Border Conference this season, but the Panthers have won all three of their head-to-head meetings. Osceola got an upper hand early in the game, leading 14-7. Central senior Trevor Nelson then sparked a 9-0 run that put the Panthers into the lead. Until the last 2:30 of the game, the score remained extremely close. The Panthers boosted their chances by making 11-12 free throws in the last four minutes of the game. Central led 40-38, then went on a 10-2 run to put the game away.

Nelson was at his best in the final stages of the game. When the Panthers pulled away in the final minutes, Nelson scored nine of the Panthers’ 10 points. Nelson tied Osceola’s Haakon Carlson for the game-high scoring total with 21 points.

Feelings were running high in this game and in the final minutes, it was the Panthers who were doing a better job of dealing with the pressure.

“There’s a lot of emotion in playoff games and our kids handled the pressure really well,” said Central coach Zach Turpin.

Depth was also critical in the game swinging in the Panthers’ favor. Senior Jason Pribnow provided some key minutes in the first half battling Osceola’s post players. And sophomores Peyton Nogal and Will Soderberg have become two of the team’s most reliable scoring sources over the second half of the season in their reserve roles.

In a game of this intensity, defense is paramount. That’s why Turpin was so pleased with his team’s effort at that end of the court.

“To hold Osceola to 15 second half points was really impressive. It was probably the best we closed a game this season,” he said.

Turpin said he thought there were few Division 3 teams in the state who could have played Prescott evenly the way the Cards were playing in Saturday’s regional final. The Panthers struggled in the early minutes and were quickly facing a double-digit Prescott lead. The Panthers didn’t back down. Facing a 40-27 halftime deficit, the Panthers again showed their mettle. The Panthers went on a charge midway through the second half that cut Prescott’s lead to 67-58. But Prescott was too good from the free throw line. The Cards hit 22-26 shots from the line, many of them in the final minutes, to snuff out Central’s hopes of gaining any more ground.

“There are very few teams in our division of the state who can beat them when they’re playing that well,” Turpin said of Prescott.

Prescott was led by guards Peter Brookshaw and Luke Murphy, who finished with 28 and 21 points. And, oh yeah, there’s seven-footer Owen Hamilton who the Panthers did their best to combat. Hamilton finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Nelson and Nogal led the Panthers’ efforts to surge back in the second half. Nelson scored 16 of his 29 points in the second half and Nogal also scored 16 points in the second half, giving him 22 for the game.

Turpin said the 10-day break the Panthers received before the start of the playoffs turned out to be a blessing for the team.

“You want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season. We gave them our best go,” Turpin said.