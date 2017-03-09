The Spartans were stopped one step short of the state tournament, losing to Bloomer 72-57 in the WIAA Division 3 sectional championship game, played at Menomonie HIgh School on Saturday.

The Spartans finish the season with a 21-4 record. The previous year they went 23-1. They are the first Somerset basketball team to win consecutive conference titles, and they were sectional qualifiers for two straight seasons.

From the start, the sectional title game didn’t go as the Spartans had hoped. In military terms, Bloomer hit Somerset with a full frontal attack. The Blackhawks played a defense that harassed the Spartans from the first time they touched the ball in the game, with no let up.

“We did not match their intensity and physicality coming out of the gate,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg. “They really frustrated the heck out of us trying to get the ball upcourt.”

Somerset’s offense was completely stonewalled as Bloomer forced a dozen first half turnovers and several hurried shots. The Spartans trailed 23-6 with three minutes left in the half before the offense started showing signs of life. At halftime the Spartans trailed 27-13.

In the second half, the Spartan offense found its range. But defensively, the Spartans couldn’t get stops against the diverse Bloomer offense.

After scoring 13 points in the first half, the Spartans poured everything they had into an offensive charge in the second half. The Spartans scored 44 points in the second half. That was led by one of the finest offensive halves of basketball in Somerset history by record-breaking senior guard Tori Martell. After being held to seven points in the first half, Martell scored 31 points in the second half to finish with 38 for the night.

Martell finishes her career as the all-time leading scorer in Somerset basketball with 1,965 points.

Lindenberg said he was proud that the Spartans fought to the final buzzer.

“That’s a testament to the character of the all the girls who were on the court. There was no quit in them,” Lindenberg said.

When the Spartan offense was struggling so badly in the first half, it was senior Avery Gunther who stepped forward. She scored six of the Spartans’ first eight points in the game. Gunther finished second in scoring for the Spartans with eight points.

“Those were big time shots in a big time game. Avery’s always been a great competitor. She has talent and she has finesse,” Lindenberg said.

Defeating state champions

To reach the sectional championship game, the Spartans had to take down the defending state champions, the team that knocked Somerset out of the sectional tournament a year ago. In many ways, it was the Spartans’ finest hour. Hayward returned several girls who were key cogs in last year’s state title team. Hayward pushed Somerset to its limit, and in the final minutes, the Spartans showed they were worthy of advancing to the sectional championship game.

Somerset opened the game well, leading through much of the first half. Hayward made its charge in the last five minutes of the first half. A 24-17 Somerset lead was turned into a 29-24 Hayward advantage.

With 39 seconds in the half, Somerset’s Haley Bassett completed a three-point play. Martell pulled a Houdini as the clock was running out, drawing a foul as she attempted a three-point shot. She hit two of those free throws and the Spartans were able to go into halftime tied at 29-29.

Bassett and Martell were both in foul trouble, but Lindenberg said he inserted them back into the game because he felt it was important that the Spartans build some momentum rolling into halftime.

The teams traded scores for the first four minutes of the second half. Then the Spartans delivered what looked to be the knockout. Somerset went on a 14-2 run, with Martell scoring 10 of the points, to pull ahead 51-40.

Hayward didn’t stop fighting. In the next five minutes, the Hurricanes cut the lead to three at 54-51. Martell answered with a drive to the basket. Her initial shot was blocked, but she went right back up with the rebound to score. Bassett stole the ball on Hayward’s next possession, setting up two free throws by Martell, and the lead was up to 58-51.

Martell scored 36 points against Hayward, which did everything in its power to stop her.

“For her to do that against the Hayward defense, that has to be one of her more remarkable games,” Lindenberg said.

Bassett finished with 11 points against Hayward and Abbie Rivard scored 10 points.

An unsung Spartan who played a key role against Hayward was reserve post player Callie Willie. With several starters in foul trouble, Willie played extended minutes, providing strong defense against Hayward’s post players and hauling in several key rebounds.

This year’s seniors will be remembered as one of the most successful groups in Somerset basketball history. Lindenberg said their legacy goes beyond what they accomplished on the court. He said the girls would often go to youth tournaments and middle school games to make connections with younger girls in the program.

“By the end of the year, there was a strong bond between the younger players in the program and the varsity team that can hopefully continue for years, and this group over the last three years was essential in forming that connection between team and community. They took their roles as ambassadors of the game and to the community seriously,” Lindenberg said.