The Tigers fell behind Holmen in the opening minutes and were forced to play catch-up the rest of the way. The Tigers never fully caught up, losing to Holmen 74-54. The Tigers end their season with a 7-16 record.

Holmen lost to La Crosse Central 84-45 in the second round of regional action on Friday. La Crosse Central advanced to the sectional tournament with an 84-62 win over La Crosse Logan on Saturday.

The Tigers went into Tuesday’s game with a two-deck defensive plan. The first layer was to take away the driving lanes from Holmen’s quick guards. The second layer of the plan was to take away the entry passes to the low block, because Holmen has a post player, Austin Braund, who was far bigger than any player the Tigers had defending against him.

In taking away those areas of the Holmen attack, the Tigers were willing to let Holmen shoot three-pointers. Holmen hit three treys in the opening three minutes of the game to throw a wrench into the Tigers’ defensive plans.

The Tiger starters struggled, so Tiger coach Rick Montreal did a five-for-five substitution which helped stabilize the situation. The Tigers made a push at the end of the half to cut Holmen’s lead at halftime to 32-29.

Switching to a man defense helped the Tigers stabilize things in the first half, so they continued in that defense into the second half. The Tigers were effective, but it came at a cost. They were whistled for foul after foul after foul. Holmen ended up shooting 35 free throws, making 29 of them.

The Tigers started the second half with turnovers on their first three possessions. Again, the bench players were summoned, but the Tigers were facing a deficit of seven or more points the rest of the second half.

Senior Ryan Jansen and junior Auggie Altena led the Tigers with 11 points. Sophomore Cole Effertz led the team with seven rebounds. Freshman Joey Kidder supplied five rebounds and three steals.

The Tigers graduate a large class of seniors that includes Jansen, Jake Weiss, Russ Hop, Grant Riemenschneider, Michael Skoyen, Adam Schoepke and Gavin Brown. Tiger coach Rick Montreal had high praise for the character of his seniors.

“If there’s a legacy, it’s what they are as people. It’s a very upstanding group of young men. They do things the right way. It will be tough to replace that,” Montreal said.

Montreal said there will be changes to how the team approaches the game next season. After using double-digit numbers of players in nearly every game this season, Montreal said he’d like to go with a smaller rotation next season, probably around eight players. He said the Tigers will likely spread the offense more to create more driving lanes.

Returning from the varsity lineup will be Effertz, Altena, Kidder, Blake Getschel and Drew Momchilovich. Montreal said a fifth place finish in the Middle Border Conference this season, plus the big graduation losses, will make the off-season work in skill sessions and open gyms imperative in the team’s improvement.

“We’ve got work to do,” Montreal said.