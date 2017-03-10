A season of growth for Somerset boys basketball

The Spartans led through the first 10 minutes of last week’s game at Amery. Brennan Sheridan’s third three-pointer of the first half gave the Spartans a 15-13 lead with 7:46 left in the half. The Spartan offense then went cold, being limited to three points in the rest of the half as the Warriors surged ahead to lead 26-18 at halftime.

Most of the Spartans’ offense in this game was limited to shots from the three-point arc and Amery’s defense adjusted, making it more difficult for the Spartans to get open perimeter looks. Senior Noah Dendinger was the Spartans’ only threat inside the arc and his playing time needed to be parceled out.

“Noah was dead sick. He hadn’t been to school in four days,” said Somerset coach Taylor Germain.

Dendinger was able to score 11 point, but clearly wasn’t at full strength.

The main source of offense for the Spartans was Sheridan. The red-headed sophomore continued his recent stretch of accurate shooting, hitting six three-pointers to lead the Spartans with 18 points. Over the final three games of the season, Sheridan hit 15 three-pointers.

The Spartans carried two seniors and one junior on their roster this season. Four sophomores and two freshmen made up the rest of the varsity lineup. Germain brought up two more underclassmen for the final games of the season, sophomore Dylan Sayers and freshman Devon Fullerton. With Dendinger weakened, Sayers picked up extended playing time in his second varsity game.

“He gave us a big lift,” Germain said. “If he gets to work, he has a very bright future.”

The Spartans look to next season with higher hopes. They are slated to return nine players with varsity experience. Most of the Middle Border Conference teams this season were packed with seniors.

“We had kids grow up this year,” Germain said. “They’re good kids. They want to learn and they’re multi-sport athletes.”