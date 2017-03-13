Finalists for the award were Martell, Caroline Busch of Brookfield Central, Abby Guidinger of Kettle Moraine, Chelsea Olson of Westby, and Katie Van Scyoc of Lourdes Academy.

Martell ends her career as Somerset's all-time leading scorer in basketball, boys or girls, with 1965 points. She averaged 23.2 points per game during her senior season. Martell is committed to play college basketball at Montana State University.

While Somerset fell one game short of reaching the WIAA state tournament, Martell did get to show off her skills at the WIAA girls state tournament in Green Bay over the weekend. On Saturday morning, Martell finished in second place in the 2017 WIAA Girls 3-Point Challenge at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Ten girls were in the competition. Martell reached the finals where she faced Hattie Rennert of Shullsberg. Rennert edged Martell 14-13 in the championship round of the event.

Here is the wissports.net story on Martell receiving the top shooter award:

