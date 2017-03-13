Search
    Somerset's Tori Martell named top senior shooter in Wisconsin girls basketball

    By Dave Newman Today at 10:03 a.m.
    Somerset senior Tori Martell (center) is shown during her 38-point effort in the sectional championship game on March 4. Her career high of 41 points was scored early this season against Amery.

    Tori Martell's incredible girls basketball career in Somerset continues to garner state-wide attention.

    Over the weekend, Martell was named as the top senior shooter in Wisconsin Girls Basketball in the Wisconsin Senior Basketball Awards produced by wissports.net.

    Finalists for the award were Martell, Caroline Busch of Brookfield Central, Abby Guidinger of Kettle Moraine, Chelsea Olson of Westby, and Katie Van Scyoc of Lourdes Academy. 

    Martell ends her career as Somerset's all-time leading scorer in basketball, boys or girls, with 1965 points. She averaged 23.2 points per game during her senior season. Martell is committed to play college basketball at Montana State University.

    While Somerset fell one game short of reaching the WIAA state tournament, Martell did get to show off her skills at the WIAA girls state tournament in Green Bay over the weekend. On Saturday morning, Martell finished in second place in the 2017 WIAA Girls 3-Point Challenge at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Ten girls were in the competition. Martell reached the finals where she faced Hattie Rennert of Shullsberg. Rennert edged Martell 14-13 in the championship round of the event.

    Here is the wissports.net story on Martell receiving the top shooter award:

    http://www.wissports.net/news_article/show/767168?referrer_id=532599

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
