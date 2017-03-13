Martell was one of four girls to repeat as Division 3 first team selections, along with Madison Edgewood’s Estella Moschkau, Northland Pines’ Lexi Smith and Whitewater’s Myriama Smith-Traore.

Over the weekend, Martell was named as the top senior shooter in Wisconsin Girls Basketball in the Wisconsin Senior Basketball Awards produced by wissports.net.

Finalists for the award were Martell, Caroline Busch of Brookfield Central, Abby Guidinger of Kettle Moraine, Chelsea Olson of Westby, and Katie Van Scyoc of Lourdes Academy.