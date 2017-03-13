More honors: Martell named first team all-state in girls basketball
The accolades for Somerset’s Tori Martell were frequent over the past few days.
The biggest of those came on Monday afternoon, when Martell was selected to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State First Team. It is the second straight season where Martell was named as an all-state first team selection.
Martell was one of four girls to repeat as Division 3 first team selections, along with Madison Edgewood’s Estella Moschkau, Northland Pines’ Lexi Smith and Whitewater’s Myriama Smith-Traore.
Over the weekend, Martell was named as the top senior shooter in Wisconsin Girls Basketball in the Wisconsin Senior Basketball Awards produced by wissports.net.
Finalists for the award were Martell, Caroline Busch of Brookfield Central, Abby Guidinger of Kettle Moraine, Chelsea Olson of Westby, and Katie Van Scyoc of Lourdes Academy.