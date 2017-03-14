The Fern brothers, Nate, Jeff and Jared, have been assigned to work the Division 2 state championship game on Saturday. The Ferns are St. Croix Central graduates.

Another area crew will be working the Division 1 state championship game. That crew includes Tyler Moy and Jeremy Laehn of Mondovi and Jed Durni of Eau Claire.

The Division 5 state championship game will be worked by another crew that’s familiar to the area, Chuck Morning of Menomonie, with Ryan Nelson and Tyler Nelson of Eau Claire.

Veteran officiating crew Mike Breed of Cameron and Tim Bassett and Steve Schultz of Rice Lake will work the Division 2 state semifinal game between Cedarburg and Milwaukee Washington.

New Richmond official Don Klein was part of a crew that work at the WIAA girls basketball state championships in Green Bay. Klein was teamed with Chris Nelson of Clear Lake and Kevin Hanusa of Cumberland to work the girls Division 5 state semifinal game between Loyal and Bangor on Friday, March 10.

New Richmond athletic director Casey Eckardt is an accomplished NCAA official and he has drawn another major college basketball assignment. He will be working an NCAA Division 3 Final Four semifinal game in Salem, Va. on Friday night. Eckardt was the Midwest Region official selected to work the national tournament. He won’t be informed which game he is working until Friday.