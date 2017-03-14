The New Richmond powerlifters put together one of the most outstanding team performances in school history over the weekend at the 2017 Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association state championships at Racine Horlick.

The Tiger girls ran away with their team championship, scoring 71 points to top second place River Falls by 25 points. The Tiger boys had a much more dramatic finish. They needed incredible performances by their final lifters to pull out the state championship, defeating Appleton Xavier by seven points.

When the New Richmond team bus arrived home at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, it received an escort from two New Richmond fire trucks. A number of parents and fans were waiting at the high school to greet the state champions.

In addition to the team success, the Tigers produced a great deal of individual success. Four Tigers were able to win individual state championships. Cassie Kletschka and Emma Wothe won titles for the Tiger girls, Kletschka in the 97-pound class and Wothe in the 181-pound class. Cole Birch and Isaac Karpenske were state champions for the boys, Birch in the 123-pound class and Karpenske at 220 pounds.

A full story on the state championships can be found in this week's edition of The New Richmond News.