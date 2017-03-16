The Stars secured the second straight U12 state championship on Sunday when they defeated Ozaukee 4-1 in the U12 state championship game. Several of the girls on this year’s team were also members of last year’s state championship squad, while others moved up to the U14 team and others are additions from last year’s U10 squad.

To reach the championship game, the Stars had to win two games Saturday. The Stars opened the tournament with a 14-0 win over the Ice Spirits. Notching hat tricks in the win were Erin Huerta and Makenzie Weeks, with Jenessa Gazdik producing a playmaker. Getting the shutout in goal was Tiffany Hantsbarger. In the semifinals the Stars faced Green Bay. The Stars were decisive in winning 7-0, with Hantsbarger earning another shutout.

New Richmond

The Tiger youth hockey teams that competed at their state tournaments over the past two weekends all performed well.

The New Richmond PeeWee A team took second place at its state tournament over the weekend at Brookfield. New Richmond opened the tournament with a 12-2 victory against River Falls. In the semifinals the Tigers faced Fox Valley and the Tigers came through with a 4-1 win. The Tigers and Elmbrook locked into a tight battle in the championship game. Elmbrook was able to win the state title trophy with a 4-3 victory.

The New Richmond PeeWee B team was able to win the consolation trophy at its state tournament over the weekend. The Tigers also ran into a tough Elmbrook team, but they met them in the opening round, suffering their only loss of the season. The Tigers moved into the consolation bracket, facing Fox Valley. Fox Valley scored the first goal, but the Tigers ruled from there, winning 5-3. The Tigers saved their best for last. In the consolation championship game, they crushed Rice Lake, 13-1.

The New Richmond Bantam B played in its state tournament March 4-5, winning one of its three games to take sixth place. All three games were extremely close. The Tigers lost their opener to Sheboygan 2-1. In the first consolation game, the Tigers pulled out an exciting 4-3 overtime win against Janesville. The Tigers played their third one-goal game of the tournament in the fifth-place game, losing to Onalaska 2-1.

The New Richmond Squirt C team also played its state tournament March 4-5, losing three close games. They started the tournament with a 7-3 loss to DePere. Their second game resulted in a 5-1 loss to the Kenosha Komets. Their third game resulted in a 2-0 loss to Janesville.

Somerset

All three Somerset youth hockey teams which qualified for their state tournament placed among the top three teams in their tournament.

The Somerset PeeWee A team reached the championship game in its state tournament played at Amery. The Spartans started the tournament with a 7-0 win over Stoughton. In the semifinals, the Spartans defeated Monroe, 4-2. That put Somerset in the championship game against Waupun. Waupun earned the state championship trophy, defeating Somerset 5-1.

The Somerset Squirt A team took third place at its state tournament at Black River Falls. Somerset opened the tournament with a 5-3 win over Monroe, before losing to Oshkosh 8-0 in the semifinals. Somerset finished the season with a flurry, defeating Black River Falls 13-0 in the third place game.

Somerset’s Squirt B team took third place in its state tournament at Baldwin. They opened the tournament with a 14-1 win over Reedsburg-Wisconsin Dells. Somerset lost a close battle with Waupaca 2-0 in the semifinals, but came back to defeat Marshfield 5-2 in the third place game.