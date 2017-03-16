The only other player from the Middle Border Conference to receive all-state recognition was Baldwin-Woodville senior Brandon Connett, who was an honorable mention selection at forward.

Pearson finished second on the Tigers in scoring this season with 20 goals and 36 assists. He was one of the most prolific scorers in the area in the second half of the season, averaging more than a goal a game.

Lubow is an excellent two-way defenseman. He’s gritty on defense, but also has the ability to lead a rush up ice. He led Tiger defensemen this season in scoring with eight goals and six assists.