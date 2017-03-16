Search
    New Richmond's Stuart Pearson, Chris Lubow named all-state in hockey

    By Dave Newman Today at 12:34 p.m.
    New Richmond senior forward Stuart Pearson (center) received all-state honors despite missing the playoffs with a broken collarbone.1 / 2
    New Richmond junior Chris Lubow (18) has developed into a dynamic offensive defenseman.2 / 2

    Two members of the New Richmond boys hockey team have received all-state honors from the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association.

    Senior Stuart Pearson and junior Chris Lubow were both selected as honorable mention members of the 2017 WHCA all-state team, which was released on Thursday.

    The only other player from the Middle Border Conference to receive all-state recognition was Baldwin-Woodville senior Brandon Connett, who was an honorable mention selection at forward.

    Pearson finished second on the Tigers in scoring this season with 20 goals and 36 assists. He was one of the most prolific scorers in the area in the second half of the season, averaging more than a goal a game.

    Lubow is an excellent two-way defenseman. He’s gritty on defense, but also has the ability to lead a rush up ice. He led Tiger defensemen this season in scoring with eight goals and six assists.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
