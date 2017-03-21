SCC athletic director Jeremy Kerg resigns

Kerg released the following statement Tuesday morning on his resignation:

"I am taking a step back from administration and I want to get out of the athletic director role. I am looking at other roles in administration, higher ed, and school counseling. Although I am very proud of the things I have accomplished in my 4 years as AP/AD, it has taken its toll on my personal heath and the health of my family. If I could do my path all over again, I would have stayed in my school counselor role for another 5-10 years and then made the jump into administration. The reality is that I made a decision at the time I thought was best and really wasn't a great for my personal life. This is a high stress role and it has a lot of constant moving parts. It is a great time for me to slow down a bit and catch my breath. The foundation is laid at SCC for someone to step in and pick up where I left off.I am very proud of our teachers, coaches, students, and community. We, together have really built a culture at SCC that is great for students. We have seen great success in the past 4 years. The things I am most proud of are, our student behavior and character. We have great kids. We have seen a sharp decline on major behavioral problems at the high school in 4 years. We have seen a decline in absenteeism rates. I am proud of our state accountability report card scores. I am proud of the relationships I have been able to build and maintain with our youth organizations, booster clubs, and our volunteers. I am proud of how we moved into the Middle Border Conference and were competitive right away. I am proud of the many athletes who have been able to find their success at SCC. I am proud of our facilities upgrade and our new video scoreboards. I am proud that in my 4 years we have been able to make an upgrade on facilities that has positively affected every single sport, male and female. I am proud of our implementation of BFS and how our strength and conditioning program has boosted our athletic teams. I am proud to be able to work with our teaching staff. They are awesome. I have learn so much from Brian Peterson and our bus drivers. We have awesome bus drivers. They care about kids. This year it was amazing that our girls cross country team and our dance team competed at state. I also was pumped up that our Volleyball team was really competitive and won a playoff game for the first time in years. I am so excited to be a part of our state championship football team. I am proud of the legacy I left helping coach DiSalvo and our football staff win a state title. Many coaches go their whole career and never experience that. Coach DiSalvo has been doing this for 30+ years and I am happy to see him win it all before he retires! I am happy to have the opportunity to take that journey with him and our whole community.I really believe we have been able to do it right here at SCC. We have focused on the right things. I am happy that I will be leaving a positive legacy. I am very happy to find out a lot about myself along the way. I am happy that we have accomplished so much but it has come with a price tag. My 4 children and my wife deserve more of my time. I am happy about the possibly opportunities I see in the future. I am excited about the possibility of being a school counselor again or possibly another role that has less moving parts. I look forward to going back to coaching if the opportunity is there. Whatever comes my way I am happy that what I am doing will have a direct positive impact on students. I want to thank the School Board and Administration for granting me this opportunity and I want to thank the community for all that you do to help students at SCC. This is not "good bye" it is more like "see you around."