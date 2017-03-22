New basketball league available for New Richmond students in grades 4-8
A new 3-on-3 basketball league is being offered for New Richmond students in grades 4-8.
The league will be offered on these Sundays: April 2, April 9, April 23 and April 30. The league games will be played at the New Richmond High School gym from noon-6:15 p.m. on each of those days, with the gym opening at 11:30 a.m. The league is open to boys and girls.Cost of the league is $40 per student.
Anyone seeking more information can contact Ryan Schradle at rschradle@newrichmond.k12.wi.us.