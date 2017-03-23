Local officials work WIAA state tournament basketball games

The Fern brothers, Nate, Jeff and Jared, worked the Division 2 state championship game on Saturday between Cedarburg and La Crosse Central. They worked one of the most exciting games of the tournament, with the decision coming down to the final shot in a Central 55-53 victory. The Ferns are St. Croix Central graduates. Jeff Fern said it was a rare experience working with his brothers in a memorable state tournament game with with one of the state’s best players, La Crosse Central’s Kobe King.

“It doesn’t get better than that,” he said.

Another area crew worked the Division 1 state championship game. That crew of Tyler Moy and Jeremy Laehn of Mondovi and Jed Durni of Eau Claire worked the title game where Stevens Point ran away from Arrowhead, 85-56.

Veteran officiating crew Mike Breed of Cameron and Tim Bassett and Steve Schultz of Rice Lake handled the Division 2 state semifinal game between Cedarburg and Milwaukee Washington. Cedarburg’s John Diener set a state record in that game by scoring 46 points in a 73-70 Cedarburg win.

New Richmond official Don Klein was part of a crew that worked at the WIAA girls basketball state championships in Green Bay. Klein was teamed with Chris Nelson of Clear Lake and Kevin Hanusa of Cumberland to work the girls Division 5 state semifinal game between Loyal and Bangor Friday, March 10.

New Richmond athletic director Casey Eckardt is an accomplished NCAA official. He worked an NCAA Division 3 Final Four semifinal game in Salem, Va. on Friday between Babson and Whitman. Babson trailed by more than 20 points in the first half, but came back for a 91-85 victory. Babson then defeated Augustana 79-78 in the Division 3 national championship game on Saturday.