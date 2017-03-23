Stippel brings an extensive coaching resume to the Tigers, dating back to 1982. He has served as an assistant coach in the New Richmond football program the past two seasons.

Stippel teaches in Stillwater, as does his wife. They moved to a home outside of Star Prairie, where they plan to retire.

Stippel has coached seemingly every possible sport offered at a scholastic level. Basketball, football, baseball, softball, volleyball, golf, swimming...it’s an impressive list. But there are two that rank at the top.

“I’m a softball coach and a basketball coach. I know softball inside out, backward and forward,” he said.

Stippel served as an assistant coach for the Stillwater softball program from 2005-13. He retired at that point to spend more time following their daughter, who was playing college basketball at Michigan Tech.

The draw of coaching was too strong for Stippel to resist.

“I was bored. I had to get back in,” he said. That led to a visit with New Richmond athletic director Casey Eckardt, who steered him toward the New Richmond football staff. When help was needed in the Tiger softball program, Stippel was at the top of the list of candidates to step in.

Stippel sees coaching as an extension of teaching.

“I see sports as a great vehicle to teach the important lessons in life,” he said. “Nobody wants to lead an ordinary life. I think sports gives us the chance to teach the traits for an extraordinary life.”

Stippel has been part of some highly successful softball teams in Stillwater and he knows what it takes to give his teams an advantage in games.

“This is a game of pressure. We’ve got to put heat on (the opponent),” he said. “Our coaching staff has to empower them, teaching them the nuances they need to have to be resilient.”

Mike Peterson and Caitlynn Singerhouse return to the coaching staff. New additions are Lynzi Knudtson and Cathy Mangine.

“All four of them are really positive people,” Stippel said.

The Tigers will host Stillwater in a scrimmage next Monday in their first outing of the season. The first game for the Tigers will be Thursday, March 30, when they play at Menomonie.