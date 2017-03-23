Somerset trio to play in state senior hockey tournament
Three players from Somerset will compete in this weekend's Wisconsin senior showcase hockey tournament in Waupun.
The Somerset trio is part of the Section 1 team from northwestern Wisconsin. The team also includes players from Hudson, Superior, Baldwin-Woodville, Hayward, Black River Falls and Spooner. Only seniors are eligible to play in the tournament.
Section 1 is scheduled to play its first game at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Waupun Community Center, against the team from Section 3.
