    Somerset trio to play in state senior hockey tournament

    By Dave Newman Today at 10:22 a.m.
    Somerset's Alex Lahde, Austin Larson and Adam Larson (l-r) will compete in the state senior hockey showcase tournament in Waupun this weekend.

    Three players from Somerset will compete in this weekend's Wisconsin senior showcase hockey tournament in Waupun.

    The Somerset trio is part of the Section 1 team from northwestern Wisconsin. The team also includes players from Hudson, Superior, Baldwin-Woodville, Hayward, Black River Falls and Spooner. Only seniors are eligible to play in the tournament.

    Section 1 is scheduled to play its first game at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Waupun Community Center, against the team from Section 3.

    More information on the tournament can be found here: http://www.wisconsinprephockey.net/page/show/3263580-senior-tourney-sct-...

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
