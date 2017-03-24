Youth wrestlers qualify for 2017 state meet

St. Croix Central will have four wrestlers competing at the state championships, with New Richmond having three wrestlers qualify and Somerset getting one wrestler to state.

New Richmond

Representing New Richmond at the state tournament will be Tyler Dennis, Hunter Schutte and Walker Cordie.

Dennis and Schutte both were champions in their weight class at the WWF Kids Folkstyle regional tournament in River Falls on Saturday. Cordie was named to the state tournament as an alternate.

Dennis, an eighth grader, placed first at 130 pounds in the 2002-03 age group. Schutte, a seventh grader, placed first at 210 pounds in the 2004-05 age group. Cordie was selected as an alternate in the 240-pound weight class in the 2002-03 age division.

New Richmond had 18 wrestlers competing at the regional meet and several more narrowly missed placing in the top two in their class to advance to state. Third place finishers include Walker Waidelich, Bode Gabriel, Connor Felton, and Walker Cordie. Taking fourth place for New Richmond were Luke Quade, Gabriel Savinda, and Adam Stener.

St. Croix Central

Central’s state qualifiers are third graders Brock Swenson and Trennon Holzer, fifth grader Owen Wasley and sixth grader Parker Shackleton. All four Central wrestlers advanced as champions of their weight class in Saturday’s regional tournament.

Holzer advanced as the champion of the 45-pound division in the 2008-09 age group. Swenson took first place in the 75-pound division of the 2006-07 bracket. Wasley also competed in that age bracket, winning the title in the 95-pound class. Shackleton was the champion in the 165-pound class for 2004-05 birth years.

Central had 11 wrestlers competing at River Falls on Saturday.

Somerset

Mackenzie Kuehn is returning to state for the second straight season. Kuehn was the second place finisher in the 105-pound class for girls in the 2002-04 age group. Somerset had nine wrestlers competing in Saturday’s meet.

Former Somerset wrestler Abby Bushinger, who recently moved to Amery, also was a repeat state qualifier.