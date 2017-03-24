Search
    Two Western Wisconsin Stars to play in girls state senior hockey tournament

    By Dave Newman Today at 10:10 a.m.
    Cassie Gravelle (in white) scored 35 points for the Western Wisconsin Stars this winter.1 / 2
    Brie Larkowski produced 19 goals and 18 assists for the Western Wisconsin Stars this season.2 / 2

    The two leading scorers from the Western Wisconsin Stars have been selected to play in the Wisconsin Hockey Junior/Senior Festival, a showcase for the top high school players in the state.

    Cassie Gravelle of New Richmond and Brie Larkowski of Somerset, both seniors, have been selected to play on the Section 1 team. The tournament will be played at Chippewa Falls on Saturday and Sunday.

    Larkowski scored 37 points and Gravelle scored 35 points as the leading scorers on the Stars this season.

    Section 1 will play its first game at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Section 1 also has games scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

    Here is a link to the team rosters for the tournament: http://www.wisconsinprephockey.net/news_article/show/772767?referrer_id=...

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
