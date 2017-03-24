Cassie Gravelle of New Richmond and Brie Larkowski of Somerset, both seniors, have been selected to play on the Section 1 team. The tournament will be played at Chippewa Falls on Saturday and Sunday.

Larkowski scored 37 points and Gravelle scored 35 points as the leading scorers on the Stars this season.

Section 1 will play its first game at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Section 1 also has games scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Here is a link to the team rosters for the tournament: http://www.wisconsinprephockey.net/news_article/show/772767?referrer_id=...