Nelson, Dendinger make All-MBC boys basketball first team

Prescott had four players named to the All-MBC list, with Prescott’s Owen Hamilton as the Player of the Year and Prescott’s Nick Johnson being named Coach of the Year.

St. Croix Central placed two players on the All-MBC team with New Richmond and Somerset each gaining one spot on the team. St. Croix Central’s Trevor Nelson and Somerset’s Noah Dendinger both were named to the All-MBC first team. Central’s Matt Brandeen was selected for the second team and New Richmond’s Adam Schoepke was an honorable mention selection.

St. Croix Central

Nelson and Brandeen led the Panthers to a second-place finish in the MBC this season. Nelson led the team, averaging 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Nelson could score from anywhere in the paint. His combination of quickness and jumping ability made him a force at both ends of the court.

“He played great defense,” said Central coach Zach Turpin. “He’s tough to defend when he catches the ball in the elbow area.”

Brandeen was a tough matchup as a tall perimeter player. His role evolved through the season, with him becoming more of a physical defender who could play equally well on the perimeter or under the basket.

Central was battled tested this season. Four of the Panthers’ losses came against teams that played in the Division 3 state championship game. The Panthers lost three times against Prescott and one against state champion Appleton Xavier.

New Richmond

Schoepke was the Tigers’ leading scorer this season. As the team’s top returning scoring threat, Schoepke drew the opposition’s top defender in every game. He recognized that fact and honed his passing skills, finishing as the team’s leader in assists. His quickness as a defender led to a number of steals that he took the distance.

The Tigers have announced their team awards for the season. Schoepke and Ryan Jansen shared the team’s Most Valuable Player award. Jansen was the team’s Best Defensive Player. Russ Hop received the Tiger Teammate Award. The Most Improved award went to Blake Getschel.

Schoepke was the team’s leader in scoring and assists. Jansen led the team in rebounds, steals, free throws made and charges taken.

Somerset

Dendinger earned a place on the All-MBC first team by leading Somerset in almost every possible statistical category this season.

Dendinger wore a bullseye this season as the top returnee on an extremely young Spartan team this season. Dendinger’s game matured this season. He remained one of the top scorers in the conference this season, but the progress in areas like passing, rebounding and defense was quite clear.