That was reflected in the all-conference selections for the season. The Tigers and Spartans combined for 11 of the 18 spots on this year’s all-conference team.

New Richmond earned the MBC championship and that earned the Tigers six places on the All-MBC team. Five Tigers were named to the first team, along with one honorable mention choice. Somerset placed four players on the first team with another getting honorable mention notice.

New Richmond

The Tigers were a perfect 10-0 in the MBC, going 18-8 overall this season. Stuart Pearson, the only senior who spent the full season in the varsity lineup, was one of the first team forwards. He was joined on the first team by fellow forwards, juniors Nick Johnson and Blake Kretovics. Junior defenseman Chris Lubow and junior goaltender Jake Erickson were also selected for the first team. Junior Dane Swanda was the honorable mention pick.

Johnson, Pearson and Kretovics were the Tigers’ top three scorers this season, the only team members to reach double digits in goals. But scoring wasn’t their only feature, far from it. The Tigers were an excellent two-way team this season and this trio was a big part of that success.

Lubow continues the trend of strong two-way players. He was the Tigers’ leading scorer among the defensemen, yet he also was one of the key factors in the team’s strong play in the defensive zone. The Tigers nearly outscored their opponents by a two-to-one ratio this season.

Erickson was given the starting assignment in every Tiger game this season and he grew with the responsibility. All along, the Tiger coaches felt he had the ability. With the constant workload, he was able to relax and play with more confidence and trust of his teammates.

Swanda is one of the more experienced members of the Tigers’ large junior class. He’s generally paired with the leading scorers, because he does the little things that help create scoring opportunities for the top scorers.

Somerset

Four seniors and a sophomore were the Spartans selected to this season’s All-MBC team. The Larson twins, Adam and Austin, were two of the seniors on the first team, along with Alex Lahde, the team’s leading scorer. Sophomore Jack Peterson also made the first team, with senior Hunter Hartwick being the team’s honorable mention selection.

The Larsons seemed to be on the ice every second for the Spartans, who finished 17-9 this season. Adam, the team’s goaltender, played all but 74 minutes this season. Austin, who has been one of the team’s leading blueliners for several seasons, led the team’s defensemen in minutes played and was a wide-ranging defenseman working in front of his brother.

Lahde led the Spartans with 18 goals and 23 assists this season. He’s been among the team’s leading scorers for several years and he could always be relied on to play with smarts and composure.

Peterson emerged this season, just as he did in football. He ended up as the team’s second leading scorer with 16 goals and 19 assists. It didn’t take long at the start of the season for Peterson to prove to the coaches that he was ready to play a key role with the team.