Meanwhile, in softball, the New Richmond and St. Croix Central softball teams saw their seasons come to an end in the opening round of WIAA regional tournament action.

The St. Croix Central golfers were one of the surprises at the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament played at Pheasant Hills Golf Course on Tuesday. Playing on their home course, the Panthers sprung up to take second place in the regional, qualifying as a team for next Tuesday's sectional meet at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake. St. Croix Central was led by Drew Malecek with an 84. Jared Tilton shot an 86, Brian Bresina and Mason Bohatta each shot 89 and Trevor Woyda shot a 96.

Somerset went in as one of the favorites in the Division 2 meet, but the Spartans didn't have their best day, finishing fifth. Only the top four teams advance to sectionals. The Spartans did get two individual qualifiers to the sectional level. Alex Lahde shot an 86 and Wil Gauper shot an 87 to reach sectionals. Somerset's other scores were a 91 from Austin Perry, Jeremy Myers shot a 94 and Charlie Belisle finished at 105.

Playing on their home course wasn't enough to get the New Richmond golfers through Tuesday's Division 1 regional tournament. The Tigers placed seventh in the team competition with a 365 score. New Richmond senior Thomas McKinney did qualify for sectionals with a score of 87. The sectional tournament will be played next Tuesday at RiverEdge in Marshfield. The other New Richmond scores included a 90 from Zach Swiggum, with Nic Schlicht, Sam Christenson and Blake Peterson each shooting 94.

In softball action, the New Richmond season came to an end in WIAA Division 1 regionals, with the Tigers losing 8-0 at Marshfield. The Tigers finish the season with an 11-11 record.

In Division 3 softball action, St. Croix Central lost at Neillsville-Granton, 8-1. St. Croix Central's season ends with a 2-17 record.

The Somerset softball team will play its opening game in the WIAA Division 2 tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, playing at Ellsworth.

In girls soccer action Tuesday, Somerset got its offense rolling, defeating Amery 5-2. The win is the ninth of the season for the Spartans.