It is likely that the New Richmond boys tennis season came to an end Wednesday at the Eau Claire Memorial Division 1 sectional tournament. New Richmond's Russ Hop and Stuart Pearson went into the sectional as a fourth seed, meaning they would need a win over the number one seed from Marshfield to qualify for state. And New Richmond's duo nearly pulled in off. Hop and Pearson won the opening set 7-5. But Marshfield came back to win the final two sets by identical 6-4 scores.

New Richmond tennis coach Denise Devereux said she will submit Hop and Pearson to the WIAA coaching committee in hopes of getting them into the state tournament as an extra qualifier.

The Somerset softball season came to an end Wednesday at Ellsworth in Division 2 regional tournament action. The two teams played a splendid game, battling evenly for six of the innings. But one inning, the fifth was Somerset's undoing. Ellsworth rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Somerset, 5-1.