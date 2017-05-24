Wednesday Sports: New Richmond tennis, Somerset softball seasons end; New Richmond soccer earns top seed
There was good news for one local sports team on Wednesday, but the news was much more somber for two other teams.
The team receiving the good news was the undefeated New Richmond girls soccer team. The voting for seeding was completed for the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament bracket and New Richmond received the number one seed. The Tigers will open tournament play on Thursday, June 1, when they host Menomonie.
It is likely that the New Richmond boys tennis season came to an end Wednesday at the Eau Claire Memorial Division 1 sectional tournament. New Richmond's Russ Hop and Stuart Pearson went into the sectional as a fourth seed, meaning they would need a win over the number one seed from Marshfield to qualify for state. And New Richmond's duo nearly pulled in off. Hop and Pearson won the opening set 7-5. But Marshfield came back to win the final two sets by identical 6-4 scores.
New Richmond tennis coach Denise Devereux said she will submit Hop and Pearson to the WIAA coaching committee in hopes of getting them into the state tournament as an extra qualifier.
The Somerset softball season came to an end Wednesday at Ellsworth in Division 2 regional tournament action. The two teams played a splendid game, battling evenly for six of the innings. But one inning, the fifth was Somerset's undoing. Ellsworth rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Somerset, 5-1.