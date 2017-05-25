Somerset track team affects MBC meet as individuals

The Spartans made their biggest impact in the throwing events, just as they have all season. This is where the Spartans produced their only conference champion. Senior Aly Meath and freshman Eve Goldstein finished 1-2 in the shot put at the meet. Meath earned her second straight MBC shot put title with a mark of 40 feet, 6 inches. Goldstein took second place at 39 feet, 4.25 inches.

Goldstein was also a second-place finisher in discus. The event was won by defending state champion Destinee Haas of Baldwin-Woodville. Goldstein put in one of her best distances of the season, placing second with a throw of 132 feet, 9 inches. Meath took sixth in discus at 94 feet.

The shot put was also one of the most productive events for the Spartan boys. Junior Justin Rivard placed fourth with a mark of 41 feet, 5 inches. Sophomore Jack Peterson finished sixth, with a distance of 40 feet.

The top finish for the Spartan boys was one of the team’s biggest surprises. Freshman Ty Madden hit a career-high distance in the long jump, 19 feet, 10.5 inches, to finish in third place.

Sophomore Keely Pitcher continued to be the most productive Spartan on the track. She was a thirdplace finisher in the 100meter dash, a significant improvement over her eighth-place finish as a freshman. Pitcher was also a top finisher in the field events, placing fourth in the long jump. The jump events went well for the girls, with senior Kaitlyn Struemke placing fourth in the high jump and senior Avery Gunther finishing seventh in the triple jump. Struemke was also a sixthplace finisher in the 400meter dash.

The Spartans put together competitive relays. Both Somerset 400-meter relay teams placed fourth and the boys 3,200-meter runners also placed fourth. The boys were fifth in the 800 relay. The 3,200 relay team was a surprise, cutting 40 seconds off their previous best time.

“It was a solid performance by everybody we ran out there,” Somerset coach Terry Otradovec said of the team performance.

The Somerset girls placed seventh in the eight-team meet while the Spartan boys finished eighth, two points behind Baldwin-Woodville.