The Tiger offense has slowed its pace, scoring four runs over its final three games. Tiger coach Roger Stippel said the team is still getting hits, including eight hits in Friday’s 3-1 loss. He said the hits are all singles, instead of extrabase hits that can jump-start a rally.

“We aren’t scoring enough runs right now. When you’re not scoring, you put so much pressure on every other aspect of your game,” Stippel said.

In the 3-1 loss, it was the defense that cracked. All three of Ellsworth’s runs were unearned. Stippel said Peterson threw an excellent game Friday, limiting the hard-hitting Ellsworth lineup to one hit. All three of Ellsworth’s runs were unearned.

“The game came down to one or two plays,” Stippel said. He said he’s looking for the defense to increase its intensity in the playoffs, so the one or two pivotal plays of the game won’t be caused by the Tiger defense.

The Tigers outhit Ellsworth 7-1 in Friday’s game. But the Tigers stranded eight runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the seventh inning. The only New Richmond run of the game came in the fifth inning when Lorin Bauer singled home Lauren Smith.

Last Thursday’s 8-1 loss to Ellsworth was close until the seventh inning. Ellsworth took advantage of three Tiger errors in the inning to add five runs. The Tigers had played competitively up to that point. The Tigers scored their only run in the first inning when Bailey Williams singled home Lexi Kupczak.

The Tigers were scheduled to begin action in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs Tuesday with a game at Marshfield. New Richmond is the 10th seed in the bracket and Marshfield is the seventh seed. The winner of Tuesday’s game will play again Friday, facing the winner of the game between Superior and Wausau East.