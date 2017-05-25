The Bauer sisters: Side-by-side in softball and in life

Loni, a senior, starts in right field for the Tigers. Lorin, a junior, is the Tiger center fielder. Together, they make the Tiger outfield a defensive strength for the team.

The Bauer sisters are inseparable on the field and they’re just as close off the field.

“We’re basically connected at the hip,” Loni said. “She’s definitely my best friend.”

The close bond carries into the future plans for the sisters. They both plan to attend UW-Eau Claire and attend nursing school together. And that’s just the start.

“We want to live next door to each other and work at the same hospital,” Lorin said.

The sisters have different personalities but say that their differences blend together well. Loni is more eventempered, while Lorin is fierce and fiery.

“She’s the only one who can pick me up, she knows what to say,” Lorin said.

The sisters share a seat on every team bus trip. Lorin joked that she’s going to make a life-size cutout of Loni to take on team road trips next season.

The sisters are the leaders in each others fan club. Softball is the only sport where they are teammates. Loni plays volleyball and Lorin basketball, and they are in the bleachers watching every one of their sister’s games. They also attend all of the games of their seventh grade brother.

Lorin is exceptionally quick, which makes her an ideal center fielder. Loni said proudly that those skills help her in another sport too.

“Lorin can juggle with her eyes closed. She’s really coordinated. She’s really good at it,” Loni said.

The Bauer sisters are getting a jump-start on their careers, but it’s a rare instance where they can’t work together. They are both certified nursing assistants. Loni works at The Deerfield, but because they don’t hire anyone under 18, Lorin had to start her career at the Health Care Center.