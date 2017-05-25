The Tigers were scheduledtofaceSomerset on Monday, with a New Richmond win giving the Tigers the championship for the second season in a row. The Tigers shared the 2016 MBC title with Prescott and Prescott.

It was hitting that initially propelled the Tigers,butinrecentweeks, the team’s pitching has improved dramatically. The pitching depth gives the Tigers hopes that they can make an impact in the WIAA Division 1 regional tournament. The Tigers received the tenth seed in the regional tournament bracket. They will open tournament action next Tuesday with a 5 p.m. game at Marshfield, the seventh seed. The winner of Tuesday’s game will play at Chippewa Falls on Thursday, June 1.

Before the Tigers get to the playoffs, they have one more regular season game. That will be a 4 p.m. game at Superior on Thursday. This will be a chance for the Tigers to get their non-conference act on track. While the Tigers are 11-2 in MBC games this season, they are 3-7 in non-conference games.

The Tigers ran their MBC win streak to 10 games with the sweep of St. Croix Central at Citizens Field last Thursday. St. Croix Central took its best shot in the first inning of the opener on a tworun homer from Derek Myer. After that, New Richmond’s pitchers were in complete control.

Grant Riemenschneider pitched the opener, improving his season record to 4-0. With the Tigers well ahead, the coaches were able to pull Riemenschneider after four innings to make sure he was thoroughly rested for Monday’s game against Somerset.

The Tigers led 4-0 after the third inning. They put the game away by scoring seven times in the fourth inning. The Tigers took advantage of Central’s misplays. That included several dropped flyballs, four wild pitches and four hit batters.

Junior Noah Towberman was the hitting standout in the opener. He went 4-4 at the plate, with three of his hits being doubles. He also drove home four runs, his season high.

In the second game, the Tigers sent junior Jake Jirik to the mound to make his first MBC start. He was facing one of the most experienced pitchers in the conference in Central’s Matt Brandeen. It was Jirik who looked like the polished veteran. He allowed two hits over five innings as the Tigers put away the Panthers, 7-0.

Eric Hedlund finished the game for the Tigers, pitching two hitless innings, striking out four Panthers.

The Tigers took charge in this game right away. They scored once in the first inning, then broke the game open with six runs in the second inning. The Tigers weren’t overpowering with their hits, but they kept a steady flow of baserunners in the opening innings to build up the lead. Mikah Kier led the team with three hits and Jirik and Blake Kretovics both finished with two hits.

That was plenty of support for Jirik.

“Jake was just pounding his location, their hitters were off balance the entire game,” said Tiger coach Travis Helland.

With the progress shown recently by Jirik, Jake Weiss and John Earley, among others, the Tigers suddenly have a deep pitching staff.

“Those guys have been putting in work every day. They’ve gotten to realize how important (pitching) is for us,” Helland said.

Earley made his first pitching start of the season last Tuesday in what may have been the Tigers’ best nonconference performance of the season. The Tigers went to Roseville, Minn., and earned a 5-3 win against a team that defeated Stillwater earlier this season.

“That was a good win for us,” Helland said. “They play in the best conference in the whole state of Minnesota.”

Earley has been kept off the mound this season by an arm injury. Helland said Earley is now healthy and the coaches are looking to get him a full pitching workload during the summer American Legion season. Earley allowed one hit in his four innings at Roseville. Weiss, Shaun Henke and Daniel Peterson each worked one inning of relief.

Earley, Hedlund and Jack Bau each had two hits in the Roseville win.

On Friday, May 19 the Tigers hosted Menomonie. The offense went back into its unproductive non-conference mode in a 4-2 loss to the Mustangs. The Tigers had their chances, leaving 12 runners stranded on base.

The bright spot was the pitching done by Weiss. He worked the complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits and no walks.

“Jake threw the best game he’s thrown all year,” Helland said.