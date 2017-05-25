The conference tournament was played May 16 at Ellsworth. Somerset went into the meet with a slim lead over New Richmond. New Richmond won the tournament with a score of 331. The final player on the course was Amery’s Thomas Christensen. When he missed a short putt on the 18th hole, it dropped Amery into a second-place tie with Somerset with scores of 335. If Amery had finished ahead of Somerset, it would have lifted New Richmond to the overall conference championship. But by virtue of the tie between Amery and Somerset, the Spartans came away with the 2017 championship. Somerset finished the season with 72 team points, compared to 71 for New Richmond.

NewRichmond had trailed Somerset throughout the season, but began winning the last several conference matches.

“Oh my God, we almost did it,” said New Richmond coach Jim Saliny. “It was pretty dynamic.”

New Richmond’s late-season charge was led by senior Thomas McKinney. He continued his strong play by finishing as a medalist at the conference tournament with a 75. He shot a 40 on the front nine, then played a sizzling back nine, shooting 35.

McKinney finished in second place in the MBC season standings with 82 points. Christensen was the MBC season medalist with 87 points.

Somerset won the conference title by having the strongest top three players. The Spartans’ top three players finished among the top six players in the conference for the season. That was led by Austin Perry, who was third overall for the season. Alex Lahde ranked fifth for the season and Wil Gauper ranked sixth. All five of Somerset’s varsity players are seniors.

Lahde led the Spartans at the conference tournament, with his 76 ranking second overall. It was his best round of the season. Perry shot an 80 and Gauper an 83. Charlie Belisle finished at 96 and Jeremy Myers at 97.

Somerset coach Todd Myers said the Spartans had a lead after the front nine, but the three weather delays during the back nine seemed to wear on the Spartans.

“At the end of the day we did just enough to clinch our second consecutive conference championship,” Myers said.

New Richmond played one of its best rounds of the season to win the tournament. In addition to McKinney’s 75, Zach Swiggum and Blake Peterson both finished at 83. Nic Schicht shot a 90 and Sam Christenson finished at 96. McKinney, Swiggum and Peterson all finished as all-conference golfers. Schlicht received honorable mention allconference status.

This will be the final MBC tournament for Saliny and for Amery coach Steve Wilhelm, the two senior members of the MBC golf coaching fraternity. Between them, they have coached more than 90 seasons.

St. Croix Central tied for fourth place in the conference tournament. The Panthers went into Tuesday’s tournament knowing they were almost surely locked into fourth place in the final standings. Central’s Drew Malecek finished as an all-conference golfer and Jared Tilton an honorable mention all-conference listing.

Malecek led the Panthers with an 84 in Tuesday’s tournament and Tilton shot 86. The other three Panthers, Bryan Bresina, Trevor Woyda and Mason Bohatta, all shot 91. Central coach Chris Buckel said he thought the Panthers played well in the tournament, but said they’ll need to play better to advance through the WIAA regionals.