The Tigers took on their two main rivals for the top seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament bracket over the weekend and they beat them both. The seeding meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and New Richmond coach Tracey Boyle said she expects the unbeaten Tigers to receive the top seed.

The Tigers defeated River Falls 3-2 on Monday, which raised the Tigers’ season record to 13-0-2. It was the first time the Tigers have ever beaten the Wildcats.

This was the type of game the Tigers can expect in the playoffs, physical and intense. And the Tigers showed they were up to the challenge. Lexi Brown scored twice in the first half for the Tigers, who led 2-1 at the break. Reese Jacobson scored in the second half to extend the lead to 3-1.

“It was super exciting. That whole game was just pure adrenaline,” Boyle said. “It was a whole team effort.”

The same can be said for Saturday’s clash with Onalaska. The Tigers won 1-0, with Brown scoring the only goal of the game. The game was played in a hard rain and in muddy conditions.

“That was miserable,” Boyle said of the conditions. “That shows the strength and determination these girls have. They play through anything. They keep amazing me all the time.”

On Thursday the Tigers faced Somerset in a nonconference game and they systematically put away the Spartans, 6-0. Boyle said she was nervous for this game because she knew Somerset had improved since the start of the season.

“I didn’t realize how much we’d improved,” Boyle said.

Brown scored twice against Somerset, as did freshman Jhette Gabriel. Amelia Feuerer and Maya Greenquist each scored once.

The phone call last Wednesday that Spooner was forfeiting last Friday’s game stung the Tigers, because they wanted to win their first conference title on the field. Boyle said the forfeit may have turned out as a blessing, because it allowed the Tigers to save their energy for the three games they had in a five-day span.

Boyle gushed with pride in talking about this team, the first conference championship team in program history.

“The coolest thing is they want to succeed and to see their teammates succeed. They are there for each other. It’s a cool dynamic,” Boyle said.

The Tigers will go for the first unbeaten regular season in team history next Tuesday when they play at Amery. The Tigers are scheduled to begin tournament play on Thursday, June 1.