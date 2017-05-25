The New Richmond softball and girls soccer teams also posted wins on Monday, as did the St. Croix Central baseball team. All of the area track teams were in action at WIAA regional meets, as was the New Richmond boys tennis team.

New Richmond baseball

The Tiger baseball team clinched the 2017 MBC championship with a 10-5 win over Somerset on Monday. The win was the 11th straight for the Tigers in conference play, after a 1-2 to the MBC season. The game was played at New Richmond Citizens Field after it was decided Monday afternoon that the field in Somerset was too wet for use.

The Tigers won the game behind another pitching gem from senior Grant Riemenschneider. He allowed two hits and two runs in working the game’s first six innings.

Division 1 track

The New Richmond track team was able to advance 12 entries through the WIAA Division 1 track regional meet held at Superior on Monday. Those athletes will compete again on Thursday at the WIAA sectional meet at D.C. Everest.

New Richmond’s boys team qualified nine entries for the sectional meet while the Tiger girls send three entries to D.C. Everest.

Four Tiger entries ended up as regional champions. Junior Dylan Wachter was a doublewinner, taking the top spot in the 400 and 800 meter runs. Senior Brandon Powers won the pole vault by clearing the bar at 12 feet. For the girls, sophomore Mallorie Brinkman was the champion in the 400 meters.

Powers also qualified for sectionals in the 110 high hurdles, taking second place.

The Tigers will have a number of athletes competing in relay events at the sectional meet. The Tiger girls qualified their 1,600 and 800 relays, with the 1,600 taking third and the 800 team taking fourth at the regional meet. For the boys, the 400 and 800 relay teams advance. The 400 relay team placed third at Superior with the 800 relay team placing fourth.

The boys have a number of athletes competing in individual events. Moving on as third place finishers at the regional are Cole Birch in the 100, Dylan Minke in the 200 and Brandon Haag in the 300 hurdles. Minke also reached sectionals as a fourth place finisher in the pole vault.

Division 2 track

The St. Croix Central girls added another plaque to their season of successes by winning the team championship at the Osceola Division 2 regional meet on Monday. The Panther girls advanced 12 individuals and two relays to Thursday’s sectional meet, which will be held at Medford. It was also a strong regional showing by the Panther boys, advancing nine individuals and two relays, which both set school records Monday.

Somerset’s girls were able to advance six individuals and one relay through Monday’s regional meet, while the Spartan boys got two individuals and a relay through to the sectional meet.

St. Croix Central’s girls were led by senior Katheryn Holter, who swept the regional sprint races, winning championships in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. Junior Liv Moll brought home two titles, in the 1,600 and 3,200. Other Panthers who advanced on the track include Katie Koerper in the 100 and 300 hurdles, Claire Moll in the 800, Marie Hamlin in the 1,600 and the Panther 800 and 3,200 meter relay teams. Advancing in field events for the girls were Mia Krogseng in the high jump and triple jump and Mari Buckel in the triple jump.

Central’s boys saw success on the track and in the field. The regional titles came in the field events, from Trevor Nelson in the triple jump and Zac Bringgold in the high jump. Also moving on in the field events were Nathan Strader in the pole vault, Collin Nelson in the triple jump and Trevor Nelson in the long jump. Trevor Nelson also qualified in the 110 hurdles. Frank Holter and Jacob Murtha qualified in the sprints, with freshman Erik Collins advancing in the 3,200 meters.

Somerset’s girls were led by throwers Eve Goldstein and Aly Meath. Goldstein won the regional title, breaking the Spartan team record by a quarter-inch with her mark of 42 feet, 3.75 inches. Meath was second in the shot put and Goldstein took second place in the discus throw. Keely Pitcher put together another fine meet, advancing in the 100 meter dash and the long jump. Somerset’s 400 meter relay team advanced, as did senior Kaitlyn Struemke in the high jump.

The sprint events were where the Somerset boys shined. Jack Peterson qualified for sectionals in the 100 meters, as did Preston Kern in the 200 meters. The Spartans’ 400 meter relay team will also be running at the sectional meet.

Division 1 tennis

New Richmond advanced seniors Russ Hop and Stuart Pearson to the WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament that will be played at Eau Claire Memorial on Wednesday. Hop and Pearson advanced to sectionals by winning their only match at the subsectional meet played at Eau Claire North on Monday. They were facing a River Falls team that had beaten Hop and Pearson in New Richmond’s triangular meet last Thursday. The Tiger tandem was much sharper Monday, whipping River Falls 6-2, 6-1. Hop and Pearson will face Marshfield in the opening meet at the sectional. While Marshfield is the top seed from the Tomah Subsectional, Hop and Pearson have already defeated Marshfield this season. Hop and Pearson were the only Tigers to advance through the subsectional. The Tigers’ two and three doubles teams both won their opening match on Monday, but they ran up against the juggernaut from Eau Claire Memorial in the second round.

New Richmond-Somerset softball

The New Richmond softball avenged an earlier loss to Somerset, ending the regular season with a 5-1 win over Somerset on the Spartans’ home field on Monday.

New Richmond senior pitcher Erin Peterson was outstanding, throwing a one-hitter. Somerset’s only run came off three errors in the seventh inning.

Lexy Kupczak led the Tiger offense with two hits. New Richmond scored single runs in the second and third innings. The Tigers broke the game open on a two-run double from Lorin Bauer in the fourth inning. That rally started with a triple from Loni Bauer.