New Richmond was competing at the Division 1 sectional meet at D.C. Everest on Thursday and the Tigers qualified four individuals for the state meet. Somerset and St. Croix Central were competing at the Division 2 sectional meet held at Medford. St. Croix Central advanced five individuals and a relay team to the state meet, while Somerset advanced two individuals to state. The state meet will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at UW-La Crosse.

Senior Brandon Powers, junior Dylan Wachter and sophomore Mallorie Brinkman will be competing for New Richmond at the state meet. Wachter qualified for state in two events, the 400 and 800 meter runs, taking second place in both at the sectional meet. Powers qualified for state by finishing second in the 100 meter dash. Brinkman is the first Tiger girl to qualify for state in several years after taking third place in the 400 meters.

Somerset had both of its standout girls throwers qualify for state. Freshman Eve Goldstein and senior Aly Meath finished first and second in the shot put event to qualify for state. Goldstein also advanced to state with a second place finish in the discus throw.

St. Croix Central individual qualifiers include senior Trevor Nelson in the triple jump, senior Katheryn Holter in the 100 meters, junior Nathan Strader in the pole vault, junior Liv Moll in the 1,600 meters and sophomore Zac Bringgold in the high jump. Central was also able to advance its boys 800 meter relay team to state.

In other events Thursday:

-- The St. Croix Central baseball season saw its season come to an end with a 4-1 loss at Osceola in the opening round of WIAA Division 2 regional tournament action. The game was tied 1-1 until Osceola scored three times in the fifth inning.

-- The Somerset baseball team also saw its season end in Division 2 action, in an 8-3 loss at Prescott.

-- The Somerset girls soccer team ended its regular season on a winning note. The Spartans earned their tenth win of the season in front of a Senior Night crowd, defeating Osceola, 4-0.

-- The New Richmond baseball team lost a double-header at Superior, by scores of 8-7 and 7-4.