All of the area boys golfers competing in Tuesday's sectional meets played well, just not well enough to advance to the state tournament. New Richmond's Thomas McKinney was playing as an individual at the Division 1 sectional tournament at Marshfield on Tuesday. McKinney shot an 87 in his final high school round.

The St. Croix Central boys team and two Somerset golfers were competing at the Division 2 sectional meet at Turtleback Golf Club in Rice Lake. The St. Croix Central boys shot a 366 team score to place ninth in the team competition. The Panthers were led by senior Drew Malecek, who shot an 83. Jared Tilton shot a 93, Bryan Bresina and Trevor Woyda both shot 95 and Mason Bohatta shot 97 for the Panthers.

Playing as individuals at the sectional tournament were Somerset seniors Alex Lahde and Wil Gauper. They both played well, with Lahde finishing at 84 and Gauper at 86.

The New Richmond girls soccer team completed an undefeated regular season with a 5-1 win at Amery on Tuesday. The Tigers finish the regular season with a 14-0-1 record.

The New Richmond boys tennis team finished second at the Middle Border Conference tournament, which was completed on Tuesday after being rained out two weeks earlier. New Richmond finished second in the tournament with 26 points, compared to the 29 points for champion Eau Claire Regis. New Richmond had conference champions at three levels. Stuart Pearson was the champion at two singles and Michael Skoyen won at three singles. The three doubles team of Cole Kramer and Joe Smallidge also earned a conference championship. Finishing second for the Tigers were Russ Hop at one singles and Trent Ziebol at four singles.

On Wednesday, the New Richmond Millers will be in action at 7:30 p.m. The Millers will be hosting the River Falls Fighting Fish.