Thursday's Results: New Richmond, Somerset girls advance in WIAA soccer tournaments
The New Richmond and Somerset girls soccer teams both advanced through the opening round of WIAA tournaments on Thursday.
New Richmond, the top seed in the WIAA Division 2 regional bracket, defeated Menomonie, 7-0. New Richmond will play at home again at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the second round of regional play. The Tigers will host Holmen, the fourth seed. Holmen advanced with a 2-1 overtime win against La Crosse Central on Thursday.
Somerset, the fourth seed in the Division 3 regional bracket, advanced with a 2-1 win over Baldwin-Woodville. Anna Rybacki scored both of Somerset's goals. The Spartans will play their second round game on Saturday, likely at Rice Lake.