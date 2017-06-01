Search
    Thursday's Results: New Richmond, Somerset girls advance in WIAA soccer tournaments

    By Dave Newman Today at 8:11 p.m.

    The New Richmond and Somerset girls soccer teams both advanced through the opening round of WIAA tournaments on Thursday.

    New Richmond, the top seed in the WIAA Division 2 regional bracket, defeated Menomonie, 7-0. New Richmond will play at home again at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the second round of regional play. The Tigers will host Holmen, the fourth seed. Holmen advanced with a 2-1 overtime win against La Crosse Central on Thursday.

    Somerset, the fourth seed in the Division 3 regional bracket, advanced with a 2-1 win over Baldwin-Woodville. Anna Rybacki scored both of Somerset's goals. The Spartans will play their second round game on Saturday, likely at Rice Lake.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
