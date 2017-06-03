Goldstein has been a standout in the throwing events and that continued at La Crosse. She earned a medal in each day of the state meet. On Friday, she earned a third place medal with her personal best distance of 42 feet, 5.25 inches in the shot put. Somerset senior Aly Meath also placed in the shot put, taking eighth place in the Division 2 event with a mark of 39 feet, 9.25 inches.

Goldstein was just as impressive Saturday. She took fourth place in the Division 2 discus throw with a distance of Nelson was able to make the finals in the triple jump. 127 feet, 5 inches.

For New Richmond, the signature effort of the state meet was the performance by Tiger junior Dylan Wachter in the 800 meters. Wachter was seeded 23rd in the Division 1 800, putting him in the slow heat. Wachter ran an amazing race, finishing in a personal best time of 1:55.66. He won the slow heat and his team placed him eighth overall in the race.

Wachter also raced with that mentality in the 400 meters on Friday. He ran with great speed in the first half of the race, but couldn't quite maintain that pace. He finished 15th in the event, in a very healthy time of 50.67 seconds.

New Richmond sophomore Mallorie Brinkman also ran in the 400 meters in her first appearance at state. She ran a very sound race, placing 20th overall in Division 1 in 1:01.21.

New Richmond senior Brandon Powers completed his standout career for the Tigers by running in the Division 1 110 high hurdles on Friday. Powers placed 19th in 15.75 seconds.

Speaking of standout seniors, St. Croix Central seniors Katheryn Holter and Trevor Nelson got to end their high school careers on the state's biggest track stage. Holter ran in the Division 1 100 meter dash, finishing 12th in 13.17 seconds. She missed reaching the finals by nine-hundredths of a second.

Nelson made the finals in the Division 2 triple jump on Friday. He placed ninth, with a top distance of 43 feet, 3.75 inches.

St. Croix Central junior was the Panthers' top finisher. Despite competing the past two weeks on a broken foot, Strader was able to clear the bar at 13 feet in the Division 2 pole vault. That placed him seventh in the event.

St. Croix Central junior Zac Bringgold competed in the Division 2 high jump on Saturday, clearing the bar at 5-10 to place 15th.

St. Croix Central junior Olivia Moll ran Friday in the Division 2 1,600 meter run. She placed 14th in 5:35.05.

The Panther boys 800 meter relay team ran Friday, placing 16th in 1:35.19. There were no seniors running for the Panthers in that relay.