New Richmond soccer advances, Somerset defeated on Saturday

New Richmond advanced with a homefield 3-1 win over Holmen on Saturday. The unbeaten Tigers will host River Falls in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals. That game will be played in New Richmond at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Somerset soccer team saw its hopes of an upset fall just short on Saturday night. The Spartans scored 12 seconds into the game, then couldn't score again in a 2-1 loss to Rice Lake in the Division 3 regional final game at Rice Lake.