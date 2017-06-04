New Richmond soccer advances, Somerset defeated on Saturday
The New Richmond girls soccer team has advanced to the WIAA sectional tournament, while the Somerset girls saw their season come to an end in the regional finals on Saturday.
New Richmond advanced with a homefield 3-1 win over Holmen on Saturday. The unbeaten Tigers will host River Falls in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals. That game will be played in New Richmond at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Somerset soccer team saw its hopes of an upset fall just short on Saturday night. The Spartans scored 12 seconds into the game, then couldn't score again in a 2-1 loss to Rice Lake in the Division 3 regional final game at Rice Lake.