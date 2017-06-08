Goldstein made a big splash at the state meet. As the only freshman competing in the Division 2 throwing events, she earned state medals in both events. Goldstein took third place in the shot put event on Friday and followed it with a fourth place finish in the Division 2 discus event on Saturday. Meath joined Goldstein in competing in the Division 2 shot put event on Friday, finishing in eighth place. With their combined 12 points, the Spartans were able to tie for 21st in the girls Division 2 team competition.

The tandem of Goldstein and Meath has been outstanding in the throwing events, especially the shot put, all season. That continued at state. They both qualified for finals and both improved their distances in the finals. Goldstein’s best attempt hit ground at 42 feet, 5.25 inches, breaking her own school record. That put her into third place in the final results. Meath’s best mark came on her final attempt, a distance of 39 feet, 9 inches that placed her eighth.

Goldstein was the only freshman to compete in the throws in Divisions 1 or 2.

“The sky’s really the limit for her,” said Somerset coach Terry Otradovec. “Her expectations are really, really high and that’s really good.”

Otradovec said he hopes the numbers for the girls team will increase in upcoming seasons and he is looking at Goldstein’s success to set the tone for the program.

Meath had hopes of reaching the state awards podium, but she would have needed a personal best mark to achieve that goal. This was Meath’s second time competing at state. She qualified in the shot put as a sophomore, then fell short last season.

“Qualifying for any state tournament, let alone doing it twice, is a big accomplishment. That put her at ease, being able to get back there,” Otradovec said.