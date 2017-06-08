Tiger coach Tracey Boyle shuttled reserves in during the second half, trying to find a spark for a Tiger team that couldn't find its energy. Senior Reese Jacobson provided the spark that turned the game around.

Jacobson carried the ball down the left side of the field. She booted the a pass to the center of the field. Sophomore Sierra Mondry, one of the subs inserted in the game, was able to get a foot on the ball and fire a shot past the River Falls keeper to tie the score 1-1 at 77:49.

The rest of the game was a back-and-forth battle that appeared destined for overtime. The Tigers got a corner kick with just over two minutes remaining and that changed.

Freshman Jhette Gabriel took the corner kick and the ball curved straight toward the River Falls goal. The River Falls keeper leaped in an attempt to deflect the shot, but it glanced off her hands and into the net, just below the crossbar. The Tigers suddenly had the lead with 2:20 remaining in the game.

One of the keys to the Tiger win was the play of sophomore goalkeeper Kerrigan Storie. After a season where she barely saw a shot in some games, she came up with a number of huge saves in this game.

The Tigers advance to the sectional championship game, which will be played at Marshfield at 4 p.m. on Saturday. They will face the winner of the game between Green Bay Southwest and Pulaski, which was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The win raises the Tigers' season record to 18-0-1.