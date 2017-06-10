The Tigers were defeated by Pulaski, 2-0, in the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game at Marshfield. The Tiger girls were hoping to match the success of the New Richmond varsity boys, who reached their first WIAA state tournament last fall.

New Richmond's best chance to score came 2:20 into the game, when a shot rolled within inches of the corner of the Pulaski goal.

There was a heavy wind blowing throughout the first half, and Pulaski used that wind to maintain heavy pressure through much of the half. Pulaski scored the game's first goal at the 37:07 mark.

The Tigers got the wind for the second half, but the wind died down, and so did the Tigers' chances. Pulaski scored its second goal 2:07 into the second half.

New Richmond finishes the season with an 18-1-1 record.