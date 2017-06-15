American Legion baseball season gets underway

New Richmond’s Senior squad opened its season last Thursday at Prescott. After the seventh inning, the Prescott players came over to shake hands. New Richmond had been playing the game under the premise that it was scheduled for nine innings. At that point, the Prescott coaches said they thought it was scheduled for seven innings.

The coaches quickly conferred and came to the compromise of playing an eighth inning. Prescott led 8-6 after seven innings, but New Richmond scored twice in the eighth inning, leaving the final result as an 8-8 tie.

The possession of the lead bounced between the teams several times during the game. Prescott scored twice in the second, but New Richmond matched that production with a two-run triple from Mikah Kier in the third inning. Hayden Bradbury and Jake Jirik had RBI in the fifth when the Tigers took a 4-3 lead. Grant Momchilovich and Reese Lucas drove home runs in the sixth inning.

In the eighth, New Richmond combined three singles, a walk and two Prescott errors to tie the game. John Earley pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth to preserve the tie. He was New Richmond’s third pitcher, following Daniel Peterson and Braeden Gefeke.

Momchilovich and Jirik led New Richmond with three hits each. New Richmond’s game Monday against North St. Paul was rained out. The Senior team resumes action Thursday with a home double-header against Oakdale, beginning at 6 p.m. at Citizens Field. They will host Altoona next Tuesday in a 6 p.m. twinbill.

The New Richmond Junior Legion team also started its season Thursday, losing a pair of games to Baldwin, 9-1 and 6-1. The Junior team consists of 14 freshmen and one sophomore. Coach Chris Riba said he is working to get these younger players ready so they can compete for positions on the varsity team next spring.

Riba said the team showed promising pitching in Thursday’s games. The defense also came up with several nice plays, including a pair of double- plays. Riba said the defense also had a couple rough patches, with proved to be the difference in the games. The Junior team will be on the road for its next two outings. They will play at Clear Lake on Thursday and at Bloomer next Tuesday. Both of these will be double-headers beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Somerset’s Junior Legion team was also in action last Tuesday, losing an 8-7 decision against Clear Lake. Somerset led 7-0 after three innings before Clear Lake rallied as Somerset worked younger players into the game.

Somerset coach Zac Eichten said wins and losses are secondary in Somerset’s plans for the summer season.

“My philosophy is to get a lot of kids playing time. I want to get kids in situations to see what we’ll have for (next spring’s varsity season),” he said.

Brett Vetterkind pitched the first five innings for Somerset with Charlie Shartin-Folkert working the final two frames. Vetterkind and Hayden Berry led the offense with two hits. Berry and AJ Beasley both doubled in the game.

Eichten said the coaches are looking hard at players to fill spots left vacant by graduations at the varsity level. One young player who made a strong showing was Beaudee Smith at catcher.

Somerset will be at home this Thursday in facing St. Croix Central. Next Tuesday, Somerset will play at Prescott.

Central had its first two games postponed, last Thursday and this Tuesday, because both opponents were playing in the WIAA state tournament. Central opens its season Thursday at Somerset, and Central will play its first home game next Tuesday against Baldwin.