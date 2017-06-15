New Richmond

Junior Lorin Bauer and freshman Lexy Kupczak made the All-MBC second team for the Tigers, with senior Erin Peterson as an honorable mention selection.

Bauer and Kupczak filled the top two spots in the batting order for most of the season for the Tigers and they were their strong hitting and aggressive baserunning were the keys to the team’s offense. Bauer is not only a top quality hitter, she is one of the best defensive outfielders in the conference. She has range to make catches in the alleys, but she also charges well to catch balls hit just beyond the infield.

Kupczak stepped into the catching role this season and was fully ready for the heavy responsibility as a freshman. She handled all the duties of catching and showed a strong knowledge of the game.

Peterson is honored after spending nearly all of her high school career pitching for the Tigers. Tigers coach Roger Stippel raved all season about the energy Peterson brought to the team, combining a bulldog-type pitching attitude with a natural joy for playing the game.

Somerset

Spartan sophomore Georgia Hammer was selected for the All-MBC second team. Seniors Haley Bassett and Abbie Rivard were honorable mention selections.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said he thought Hammer deserved first team consideration, because she ranked among the top 10 in most of the major offensive statistics in the conference. Hammer hit .487 this season, “along with playing a great defensive third base,” Lindenberg said. Among Hammer’s 37 hits were 15 for extra bases.

Defense was also one of the prime assets for Bassett, who was a premier defender for several seasons in centerfield for the Spartans. Bassett also had the best offensive season of her career, finishing 2017 with a .443 batting average. She led the team with 28 runs scored.

Rivard has been one of the Spartans’ biggest offensive producers throughout her career. She had another stellar season, batting .486.

St. Croix Central

Central was represented on the team by junior Olivia Wasley, who was an honorable mention selection. Wasley was Central’s offensive leader, amassing a .586 batting average before an injury shut down her season.

"it was nice to see her get recognized," said Central coach Mindy Ramberg. "She's the kid who stays after (practice) and takes extra cuts.