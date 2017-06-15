New Richmond baseball lands nine on All-MBC team

New Richmond

With four players on the first team, three on the second team and two as honorable mention choices, the Tigers put their entire starting lineup on the all-conference team.

Receiving first team honors were senior Grant Riemenschneider and juniors Noah Towberman, Mikah Kier and Blake Kretovics. Named to the second team were senior Jake Weiss, junior John Earley and sophomore Jack Bau. Senior Eric Hedlund and junior Jake Jirik were honorable mention choices.

Riemenschneider emerged as the pitcher the Tigers desperately needed this season. He went 5-0 in conference games, pitching 40 percent of the team’s innings. He was also an offensive factor, ranking second on the team with 22 runs scored.

“He was crucial in us winning the conference championship,” said Tiger coach Travis Helland.

Towberman led the Tigers with a .488 batting average in conference play. He made an impressive transformation to the varsity catcher position, after being the

junior varsity first baseman in 2016.

“I was most impressed with his leadership behind the plate,” Helland said.

Kier also learned a new position, taking over at first base. He also pounded conference pitching, with a .452 average against MBC pitching.

Kretovics makes the AllMBC team for the third time. He was a second team selection as a freshman, and this year is the second time he’s been on the first team. Kretovics led the Tigers in runs scored (25), walks (18) and extra base hits (10). With his six triples this season, the junior now holds the New Richmond career triples record with 12.

“He was definitely the toughest out in the conference,” Helland said.

The second team selections had just as big an impact. Weiss was the Tigers’ top RBI producer, driving home 18 runs in 14 MBC games. He finished the season with a team-high 23 RBIs. Weiss was also a second-team AllMBC choice in 2016.

Bau took on the cleanup role in the batting order and produced time and again. He led the Tigers with 32 hits. His 11 doubles also led the team, coming up one short of tying the team record.

“He had some big hits in big situations,” Helland said.

Earley was another of the unproven players who showed quite quickly he could play varsity ball. He batted .400 in MBC games. Equally as important, he took over in center field and became the team’s best defensive outfielder.

“He came out of nowhere,” Helland said.

Hedlund filled a number of important roles for the team. He could play any position in the outfield. He was the team’s leadoff hitter. And he developed into the team’s bullpen closer, which included saving wins against Prescott and Ellsworth.

Jirik was called by Helland “probably the team’s best defensive infielder.” Jirik also found other ways to contribute. He batted .378 in conference games and he showed late in the season that he will be a factor in the team’s pitching plans for next season.

Helland said the all-conference credit is a reflection on how far each player grew this season.

“They all went through battles and worked hard for what they earned. All nine of these guys did things the right way,” Helland said.

St. Croix Central

While tying for sixth place wasn’t what the Panthers had envisioned for the season, the respect around the conference for the team brought Central three all-conference selections.

Senior pitcher Matt Brandeen was a second team All-MBC choice. Senior Owen Schwechler and sophomore Derek Myer were placed among the honorable mention players.

For Brandeen, this is the second straight year where he was a second-team selection. He was on the mound whenever the Panthers faced one of the upper echelon teams in the conference. He still finished the season with a 2.84 ERA.

“I was a little surprised Matt wasn’t considered for the first team,” said Central coach Jason Koele, saying Brandeen is going to play collegiately at St. Thomas.

Schwechler is one of the top students academically in his class and the coaches relied on his smarts, having him play seven different positions this season.

“He’s an incredible young man. He exudes class,” Koele said.

Schwechler and Myer shared the Panthers’ team lead in hits with 18. Myer was the team’s top power hitter. His hits included five doubles and four homers and he led the team in RBI by a wide margin with 19. Myer accomplished this despite dealing with an elbow injury most of the season.

“He’s got a lot of potential and people recognize that,” Koele said of Myer.

Somerset

Two sophomores were chosen to represent Somerset on the 2017 All-MBC team. AJ Beasley was picked for the second team with Will Piletich being an honorable mention selection.

Beasley did it all for the Spartans this season. He finished as the team's leading hitter with a .364 average. He led the team in hits (24), runs scored (19) and stolen bases (11). His pitching was just as important to the team. He led the team in games pitched (10), wins (3) and strikeouts (42).

Beasley plays the game with great intensity and Piletich shares that trait. Piletich made strong progress during the season to emerge as an offensive leader. He ranked second on the team in hits and batting average and he led the Spartans with 15 RBI. The Spartans used one of the younger lineups in the area this season. With these two sophomores leading the way, they could have a bright future.