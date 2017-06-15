Former Stillwater hockey coach Phil Housley named coach of NHL's Buffalo Sabres
Former Stillwater High School boys hockey coach Phil Housley has been named the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League.
The Sabres made the announced early Thursday afternoon.
Housley coached the Stillwater boys hockey team for nine years, before taking an assistant coaching position with the Nashville Predators of the NHL in 2013.
Housley was a high school standout at South St. Paul High School before a long career in the NHL, mainly with the Sabres.
Here is the Sabres' announcement:
https://www.nhl.com/sabres/news/phil-housley-named-head-coach-of-buffalo...