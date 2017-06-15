Search
    Former Stillwater hockey coach Phil Housley named coach of NHL's Buffalo Sabres

    By Dave Newman Today at 12:57 p.m.
    The Buffalo Sabres have named former Stillwater High School coach Phil Housley as their new head coach.

    The Sabres made the announced early Thursday afternoon.

    Housley coached the Stillwater boys hockey team for nine years, before taking an assistant coaching position with the Nashville Predators of the NHL in 2013.

    Housley was a high school standout at South St. Paul High School before a long career in the NHL, mainly with the Sabres.

    Here is the Sabres' announcement:

    https://www.nhl.com/sabres/news/phil-housley-named-head-coach-of-buffalo...

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
