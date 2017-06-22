New Richmond Millers will host Hudson this Saturday night

Millers manager Ryan Stephens was informed early Saturday afternoon that the opponent for that night’s game, the St. Paul Hopps, was cancelling because it didn’t have enough players available. But before cancelling for the night, Stephens received a call from the Metro Knights manager, saying his team was on the way.

Were they coming to bail out the Hopps? No. There was confusion on the scheduling. Stephens had the Knights scheduled to play in New Richmond on July 19, but the Knights had it scheduled for Saturday. So a game did go on as planned Saturday, just against a different opponent.

The Millers were hoping to return to the win column Saturday, but it didn’t quite happen, as they dropped a 5-4 decision to the Knights.

The Knights scored three runs off Millers starter Coleman Roskam in the first four innings. The Millers came back in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. The first two runs scored on a triple from Nate Olin. Olin scored on Grant Riemenschneider’s ground out.

The Millers took the lead with a run in the fifth. Curt Kleinschmidt and Caleb Belter started the inning with singles. Kleinschmidt touched the plate after a groundout from Jon Will.

Olin threw two innings of scoreless relief, with Riemenschneider taking over in the seventh. The Knights were able to score two runs on a walk, two hits and two Millers errors.

In the bottom of the seventh the Millers nearly completed the comeback. Will started the inning with a single and was sacrificed to second. Belter then reached on an error. The Knights didn’t want to try pitching to the red-hot Olin, so they intentionally walked him to load the bases. The next two Millers batters were retired to end the game with the tying run stranded on third base.

Stephens said he likes the progress he’s seeing in several areas, but pitching remains the area needing the most help.

“‘We’re putting up runs, I’m not disappointed. Offensively we’re doing it. Defensively we’re doing it,” Stephens said.

The Millers resume their schedule Wednesday with a game at River Falls. The Millers will play at home this Saturday against Hudson, under a 7:30 p.m. start at Citizens Field.