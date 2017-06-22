New Richmond coach Brian Blietz said the team “won this tournament by amazing pitching, great defense and very aggressive base running. We also had our returning players from last year step up with the leadership role and gave us energy.”

The four girls returning from last season’s team are Catelyn Swanepoel, Brier Blietz, Maddie Gafner and Lexi Fiebiger.

New Richmond started the tournament with a pair of wins in pool play, defeating Somerset Black 7-3 and Hudson 9-2. That moved New Richmond into bracket play where the Tigers were the second seed.

Bracket play started with a 15-0 win over Somerset Red. The biggest challenge of the tournament came next, in the second matchup against Hudson. The Tigers trailed until the final inning, when they rallied for an 8-7 victory. The Tigers rolled from there. They defeated Stillwater 12-2 in their best hitting game of the tournament. They finished the tournament with an 8-3 win over Somerset Black.

The 10U national tournament will be played July 27-30 in Bloomington, Minn.