New Richmond U12 Black softball qualifies for nationals

In the second round the Tigers played the East Ridge Gold, a Class A team. The Tigers won 8-3, using a five-run third inning to go ahead. The game was highlighted by an over-the-fence homer by Belle Cacka.

In the championship game the Tigers faced the Hallie Storm. The Tigers decided this game quickly, scoring nine runs in the first inning. That led to an 11-1 victory.

Over the past weekend, the Tigers won six games in a home tournament to qualify for their second national tournament. One national tournament is an ASA tournament, the other is a NAFA tournament.

The Tigers’ scores from over the weekend were: 14-2 over East Ridge, 15-3 over Somerset Red, 15-0 over Osceola, 15-0 over Ellsworth, 13-2 over St. Croix Central and 14-1 over Woodbury White. Amelia Brinkman led the Tigers with 12 hits in the tournament. This earned the Tigers the trip to the NAFA national tournament at Eagan, Minn., on July 20-23. The Tigers had already qualified for the ASA national tournament, which will be played on Aug. 3-6 in Eau Claire.