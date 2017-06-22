Each of the area Legion coaches, in assessing their weeks, talked more about individual progress from players than the final results of their games. Here is a recap of their weeks.

New Richmond Junior

The Junior team earned its first win of the season Tuesday, June 13, splitting a pair of games at Barron. The host won the opener 10-2, but New Richmond took the second game 4-3.

Junior coach Chris Riba said the team of mainly freshmen is playing varsity level competition. He said the pitchers have struggled with control, and in the losses so far, walks have been a big issue. He said some of the pitchers, like Eric Moberg and Cooper Eckardt, did some nice work at Barron.

Facing a varsity level pitcher, New Richmond scratched out four runs in the second game to lead 4-1. Barron tried to come back in the final inning, scoring twice, before New Richmond got the final out.

New Richmond faced a strong test last Thursday, playing at Clear Lake. Clear Lake went 14-0 in the high school regular season and reached the regional final. The New Richmond boys did some good things in both games, losing 9-4 and 15-10.

The coaches are looking for progress from players. Riba used Jens Christensen as an example. He couldn’t pitch all spring because of arm issues and he got knocked around in the first inning of the second game. Christensen then settled in and pitched shutout ball in his next two innings.

One objective is to get plenty of players pitching time. Riba said eight players are being rotated to spread out the pitching experience.

Despite falling behind 7-0 in the first inning, New Richmond came back to tie the game at 10-10. Caleb Stangl had two doubles in the game and Christensen also had a pair of hits. Evan Anderson had three hits over the two games.

The New Richmond boys got to play at Burleigh Grimes Field in Clear Lake. The field is named after the baseball hall of fame pitcher who was a Clear Lake resident.

The New Richmond Junior team will host Prescott this Thursday. Next week has a busy start, hosting Menomonie on Sunday, then travelling to Hudson on Monday and Rice Lake on Tuesday.

New Richmond Seniors

An objective for the New Richmond Senior team is to play tough competition this summer. That was certainly the case when New Richmond hosted a talented Oakdale team last Thursday. Oakdale won the games 7-0 and 1-0, but New Richmond coach Rick Jirik came away pleased with his team’s play. Oakdale had outstanding pitching, especially in the second game where they threw a dominating left-hander who limited New Richmond to three hits. New Richmond had two hits in the opener.

Daniel Peterson and Reese Lucas both pitched complete games for New Richmond. Lucas was especially impressive in the second game. He allowed six hits and struck out nine. The only run of the game was scored on a single and double in the fifth inning by Oakdale.

“He had really good control of his curveball,” Jirik said of Lucas’ success.

The New Richmond boys rose to the occasion of playing the tough competition, especially defensively. New Richmond turned two double plays in each of the games. A pretty one in the first game came when an Oakdale player tried to tag up on a flyball to New Richmond centerfielder John Earley. Earley pegged a perfect throw to catcher Noah Towberman to beat the runner to the plate.

Jirik said another player who has made a strong impression with his defense has been Hayden Bradbury, who has made all the plays at second base.

The Senior team will be in action Thursday, playing two games at Forest Lake. Next Tuesday the Seniors will host Mahtomedi, before playing at Hudson on Wednesday.

Somerset Juniors

The Somerset Legion won both of its games last week. Somerset needed 10 innings but won at Unity last Tuesday, 4-3. Playing at home last Thursday, Somerset scored a 6-3 over the St. Croix Central Legion team.

Somerset coach Zac Eichten said he’s had 16 or more players show up for each of the Legion games so far. His prime objective is to get each of them playing time, so they get a fair chance to showcase their skills. Eichten said the 2017 varsity Somerset team often only had 10 players who were ready to play at that level. He’s hoping the experience this summer will provide the team with much better depth next spring.

Pitching is an area where depth is needed. In the win at Unity, Charlie Folkert got the pitching start. He threw shutout ball through the first six innings. Unity got three runs against him in the seventh. Brett Vetterkind came on to work three scoreless innings to get the win in relief.

“Charlie really impressed me. He’s one of those kids who’s a gamer,” Eichten said.

Beaudee Smith singled home the winning run in the tenth inning for Somerset.

In Thursday’s win over St. Croix Central, AJ Beasley pitched the complete game victory. He needed less than 80 pitches, striking out nine batters in the win.

Beasley also led the offense with two hits. One of them was a triple off the fence in the leftfield alley.

The wins raise Somerset’s summer record to 2-1. In the three games, Somerset has used four different players at catcher, another position where the coaches are working to build depth for next spring.

Somerset will play at home again this Thursday, hosting Grantsburg at Larry Forrest Park. Somerset will play at Baldwin next Tuesday.