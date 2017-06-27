Katheryn Holter's true personality shows when she competes

“I’ve never had a kid who is the competitor she is, that has the internal drive she has,” said St. Croix Central track coach Ben Lamb, who began his coaching career in 1998.

Holter is one of the outstanding track sprinters in the area. Her hopes to make an impact at the 2016 WIAA state track meet were shot down by a torn hamstring. But in showing her true colors, she tried to compete with the injury.

This spring, Holter has tweaked the same hamstring, but did her best to take care of the injury so she could compete at the end of the season. And she accomplished that goal. Holter was able to qualify for the 2017 Division 2 state championships in the 100 meter dash, reaching the state meet for the first time since her freshman season. She placed 11th in this year’s meet.

“It was really exciting. It was a great way to end my career,” she said.

But it wasn’t the end of her high school career. A week later, she was competing again, this time in Dubuque, Iowa. She was selected for Team Wisconsin in the annual Senior Spotlight meet which pits top track athletes from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa against each other. Holter competed for Team Wisconsin in the 400, 800 and sprint medley relay and her team won the championship in all three races. That success helped Team Wisconsin win the meet’s overall championship.

Holter wasn’t the only Middle Border Conference athlete competing in the meet. Baldwin- Woodville discus thrower Destinee Haas also competed for Team Wisconsin.

The drive that makes Holter one of the premier track athletes in the area has also served her well in the classroom. She graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and was co-valedictorian of the St. Croix Central Class of 2017.

Dealing with her injuries has given Holter an idea of where she wants her career aspirations to go.

“I’ve always had a passion for science, genetics specifically for biology,” she explained.

But in dealing with her track injury, she said that athletic training is another career path she might follow. She said working with athletic trainers and seeing how they help high school athletes has given her another option for her career. Holter has decided to attend Carthage College, where she is planning to compete on the track team.

Holter was an extremely busy student at Central. In addition to track and basketball, she served as vice president of the National Honor Society, and she was a member of Students Offering Support (SOS). She was a member of the FBLA chapter and the high school band. Holter also enjoys outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing. And when Holter wasn’t busy in the classroom or in an athletic event, she could usually be found in the high school weight room. Central’s coaches raved about her dedication to the strength program.

“I feel who puts the time in deserves the rewards more. It’s what you put in, you deserve to get,” Holter said.

This is strong talk for the normally reserved Holter, who has let her actions do most of her talking.

“I’m a naturally quiet person. I dedicate a lot of time to athletics and academics,” she said.

She credits her parents for always reminding her to be her best, saying it has sparked her inner motivation to succeed.