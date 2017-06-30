A little summertime football for local high school teams

New Richmond spent the first three days of last week working to get down their basics on the Tigers’ practice field. The rest of their week was spent at the annual camp held at South Dakota State University. Fifteen teams from South Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska took part in the camp. New Richmond took 46 players and seven coaches to the camp, which is a condensed opportunity to face a number of different teams in a short time frame.

For the first time in several years, Somerset and St. Croix Central did not scrimmage against each other in their contact days. The defending state champion St. Croix Central team was concentrating on building a new identity for the 2017 version of the team. Central coach Tony DiSalvo said the practices helped the coaches to identify strengths and weaknesses, giving the coaches time to remedy the weaknesses before the team’s practices start in August.

The Somerset football team is looking to return to the program’s past glory after two down seasons. The Spartans will be more experienced than in the past two seasons. It was clear the coaches are counting on the experienced players to turn the program in a winning direction this fall.