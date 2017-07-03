Playing at Madison’s Camp Randall was not new for Praschak. He played there during three WIAA state championship games that were played by his Somerset team.

That wasn’t Praschak’s only high school success at the state level. He was a two-time WIAA Division 2 state track champion, winning the Division 110 hurdles in his junior and senior seasons.

In this fall’s football season, Praschak is expected to be seeing much more playing time. He is transferring from UW-Madison to UW-River Falls. The decision to leave Madison was not a difficult one for Praschak.

“My coach brought me into his office and he said they were planning on cutting up to 15 walk-ons in my class,” Praschak related about a meeting this spring. “I was the only walk-on at my position so I saw where I stood.”

Praschak said he “wasn’t that happy” with the city or the school in Madison, so the move by the coaches helped him go somewhere he’d be happy. He said he was thankful to his coach for being completely honest and delivering the news early in the process, so he had time to plan for his future.

Praschak leaves the Badgers having seen action in three games last season. He said he will treasure the memories of taking the field for the Badgers.

“It was like no other (experience). It was probably one of the best feelings of my life,” Praschak said.

Standing on the sidelines is not where Praschak belongs. Praschak said several college coaches reached out to him, but for him, there was one clear choice. Praschak had several strong ties to UW-River Falls. The Falcons run the same defense that Praschak played in high school. The UW-River Falls defensive coordinator is Somerset graduate Rocky Larson. Larson said Praschak is expected to step into the starting middle linebacker position for the Falcons this fall.

“It seemed like the easiest transition and they’re on the upswing,” Praschak said of transferring to River Falls. Because he is moving from an NCAA Division 1 program to a Division 3 program, he will not need to sit out any time.

Praschak redshirted his first season in Madison, so he has three years of eligibility remaining.

Both of Praschak’s parents attended UW-River Falls and both became teachers and coaches. His plans follow theirs, working on a history degree with the plan of becoming a teacher and coach.

“Somebody’s got to stay in the family business,” Praschak said.