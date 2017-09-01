In the end, the Tigers scored 22 points in the final seven minutes to pull away for a 47-20 win over the Blackhawks at the New Richmond Middle School field.

In other MBC action on Friday: St. Croix Central built up a 21-0 halftime lead in defeating Ellsworth 24-6; Osceola survived a Somerset comeback effort in the second half, defeating the Spartans 43-20; Prescott knocked off Amery 6-0.

New Richmond took charge early in its win over B-W. The Tigers scored on the first drive, with Mikah Kier finding Blake Kretovics on a 25-yard scoring pass. The Tigers scored again on their next possession, with Drew Momchilovich taking a direct snap to score from one yard out. The first quarter ended with the Tigers leading 12-0.

New Richmond extended the lead to 18-0 on a one-yard TD run by Noah Towberman. B-W scored on a 71-yard run midway through the second quarter, leaving the halftime score at 18-6.

Kier scored at the 8:13 mark of the third quarter, slipping out of several tackles on a 25-yard run that moved the Tiger lead to 25-6.

B-W made its charge early in the fourth quarter as the Tigers began to look weary on defense. B-W scored, then executed an onside kick that quickly led to another score. Suddenly, the Tigers' lead was down to 25-20.

New Richmond regained the momentum when Kretovics scored on a 39-yard run. Dylan Minke intercepted a pass on the next B-W possession. That set up an 11-yard scoring pass from Kier to Braeden Gefeke. The Tigers got a late touchdown on a 29-yard run from Cooper Strand.

New Richmond will play at St. Croix Central next Friday. Central got early rushing touchdowns from Alex Fischer and Keagan Berg. Austin Kopacz then struck with a 54-yard punt return touchdown.

Somerset trailed at Osceola by 21-0 at halftime. The Spartans then began to put things together, shaving the Osceola lead to 30-20. Osceola then scored on a 99-yard kickoff return to regain control of the game. Somerset will be at home next Friday against Prescott.