Spartans serve up win over Boyceville

With Somerset pounding aggressive serves over the net, Boyceville's defense was on its heels from the start. The serving assault was led by senior Dani Flandrick who put all 15 of her serves in play. Anna Rybacki and Kat Praschak were on target with all 10 of their serves. Taylor Sporleder led the team with two service aces.

The Spartans were coming off a hectic week that included the Menomonie Scramble. Coach Sarah Praschak said that resulted in the team being a bit tired and not at its sharpest. But with smart play, the Spartans were able to maintain their leads.

Rybacki led the Somerset net attack with 10 kills, several of which came on tips over the reach of Boyceville's blockers. Brooke Beuthling and Hannah Waskosky both finished with six kills. Junior Brit Buchanan also made a strong impression with the progress she made as a middle hitter.

Coach Praschak said the team's hitting precision needs to improve after making 13 errors in this match.

Boyceville didn't have a big hitting attack, so the Spartans only needed eight digs in the win. Praschak produced seven of them as the team's libero. Waskosky and Rybacki led the team's blocking with four successful blocks each.

The team now is in a 10-day break between matches and they'll need the rest. They take the court next this Thursday when they host Colfax. They'll play in a tournament at Hudson on Saturday and they'll be back home next Tuesday to face Spring Valley.