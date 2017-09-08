With the win, Central improves to 2-0 in the Middle Border Conference, while New Richmond drops to 1-1.

The first half was filled with turnovers as both teams squandered excellent scoring chances. There were 49 seconds left in the first half when Central scored the first touchdown of the game, on a 6-yard blast from fullback Keagen Berg. He was filling in for Ryan Larson, who sat out nearly the entire game due to injury.

Central scored on the opening drive of the second half, with Alec Fischer's two-yard run extending the lead to 14-0. That score was set up by a 48-yard pass from Collin Nelson to Derek Myer.

Berg scored again on a 15-yard run to put Central in front 21-0 with 9:45 left in the game.

That's when New Richmond went to the passing game. The Tigers needed just over a minute to drive the field, with Noah Towberman scoring on a 2-yard run.

New Richmond defensive back Dylan Minke intercepted a pass to end Central's next possession. The Tigers raced back down the field, with a 19-yard pass from Kier to Cole Tappe getting the second Tiger touchdown.

Central was able to pick up enough first downs to grind out the final 5:45 of the game without handing the ball back to New Richmond.

Somerset's hopes for a first win didn't materialize because the Spartans couldn't contain Prescott's Joe Roosen. He broke free for three touchdowns, leading the Cardinals to the 25-12 win.

Somerset's offense had its worst night of the seaosn, being limited to 211 total yards. Both of Somerset's touchdowns came on passes. The first came in the second quarter on a 19-yard strike from Will Piletich for Garret Hecht. The second was the final score of the game, in the fourth quarter. Bennett Baillargeon found Preston Kern for the 35-yard score.